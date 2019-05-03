Zoustyle has ratings to hit winter high

Zoustyle is expected to thrive on the anticipated softer surfaces.

Zoustyle is expected to thrive on the anticipated softer surfaces.

TONY Gollan insists Zoustyle won't be rushed to reach the top level this time in.

The trianer is yet to lock in a second-up run and says the Stradbroke, for which Zoustyle is high up in betting, is not necessarily the end game.

"We might not even get to Group 1 racing this prep. We will see how it all pans out after (Saturday)," he said.

"That's what we've done all along with him. We've never jumped him up any more than he's shown us he can manage and it will be no different this winter.

"The reason why I put (in a nomination for next week's Doomben 10,000) was just in case there was a hiccup or something and I had to adjust.

"He's coming off summer three-year-old restricted racing, to be realistic. To go straight to a 10,000, I don't think he's earnt that right yet."

Brad Stewart rides Zoustyle to victory in the Gold Edition Plate at Doomben in December. Picture: Albert Perez

It is true Zoustyle is yet to be tested in anything beyond Listed grade against his own age, but the manner of his five wins has caught the attention of ratings gurus and furthermore punters, who have sent him out favourite every start and $1.40 or shorter in four of them.

Timeform Australia's Adam Blencowe drew an interesting comparison between Zoustyle and Queensland's most recent sprint starts, Buffering and Spirit Of Boom, to the same time of their careers.

"All three of them showed stakes talent from day one, with Zoustyle rating 100, Buffering 99 and Spirit Of Boom 105," Blencowe said.

"Zoustyle has been sparingly raced, but after five starts he's ahead of where the other pair were to the same number of starts (Zoustyle 113, Spirit Of Boom 111 and Buffering 107).

"Buffering had reached a level of 117 by the winter of his three-year-old year and came out of it at 121.

"Spirit Of Boom levelled out until he was an older horse and went to 120.

"Zoustyle has already got himself into a great position to reach that level, which is where you can win Group 1 races."

BetSmart's Daniel O'Sullivan said Zoustyle had already run ratings that put him on the brink of winning a Stradbroke at the weights, setting aside the uncertainty around him seeing out 1400m.

Trainer Tony Gollan (right), with jockey Brad Stewart, says Zoustyle appears “an improved horse” this time in. Picture: Albert Perez

"The fact he has improved his rating at every run subsequent to his debut is an extremely positive aspect to his profile as far as future potential goes," O'Sullivan said.

"He only needs to improve three-quarters of a length to be right up to a winning standard of a Stradbroke.

"He has shown the ability to adopt a high cruising speed and run strong overall time, which is necessary as you step up in class to more difficult races that often have more early pressure.

"The key question is whether he can extend his current rating talent and even run new peaks beyond 1200m."

For his part, Gollan thinks Zoustyle is "an improved horse" this time in.

"Both trials have been better than what he did going into the summer," he said.

"Everything he's shown me, he's right there.

"He's only going to have three to four runs so he is nice and fit.

"I was very pleased how he pulled up after his jumpout on Friday and he will love these winter tracks where he can get his toe into it a touch."