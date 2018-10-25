Zoning review for West Byron

Chris Willmot, Bronte Field and Hess Strengers outside the JRPP public meeting on one of two proposed West Byron developments on Monday.

Chris Willmot, Bronte Field and Hess Strengers outside the JRPP public meeting on one of two proposed West Byron developments on Monday. Liana Turner

TELL us something we don't know.

With Byron Shire Council staff conducting an urgent review of the zoning of 108 hectares of land in the West Byron Release Area, Mayor Simon Richardson has acknowleged massive community opposition to the twin developments on the outskirts of Byron Bay.

The move comes after a successful motion from the October Council meeting calling for a review that takes into account the environmental attributes and constraints of the area and what development would be suitable.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said the land in the West Byron Release Area was well known to the community because of two development applications that are currently with the Joint Regional Planning Panel (JRPP).

"To say that these DAs are being opposed by the community is an understatement with more than 4000 objections received by the JRPP, the largest amount of submissions ever for a development in the Byron Shire,” Mayor Richardson said.

"I acknowledge that this land is privately owned and people have a right to develop this land but the development has to be appropriate, and the two proposals for more than 650 housing blocks is simply not acceptable for a wide range of reasons,” he said.

"As part of Council's assessment of the DAs, staff have confirmed there are significant environmental constraints relating to this land including,”

Constraints include potential acid sulphate soils, flood prone nature of the land, high environmental value vegetation and the koala and threatened flora and fauna habitat

"To overcome these constraints the DAs rely on extensive site modifications including significant amounts of fill, removal of and impact on sensitive habitat and engineering solutions to handle flooding, drainage and traffic.

"What cost will this have on land that is zoned for environmental protection?

"As a result of the intense investigations by staff it is evident that we need to urgently review the zoning on the land in the West Byron Urban Release Area to make sure that any development is sustainable and complements the sensitive environment.

"The Byron community has said loud and clear that this land is significant and important to them and Council, and the NSW Government, should respect this,” Mayor Richardson said.

Council staff are now looking into the rezoning of the West Byron Release Area and will prepare a report for the Council meeting on 22 November.