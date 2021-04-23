Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

Chloe Zhao, who won best director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, is favorite to become the second-ever female directing winner at the Oscars

Chloe Zhao voiced her excitement about the looming Oscars as her road movie "Nomadland" topped the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, winning best feature and showing no signs of slowing down its relentless award season charge.

- Obamas win again - While "Nomadland" topped the Spirit Awards with four wins from five nominations, its star Frances McDormand missed out to Carey Mulligan of "Promising Young Woman," a potential dark horse for the Oscars.

