REVEALED: Zeppelin frontman to play at Bluesfest

Former Led Zepplin Frontman Robert Plants performs on in the Mojo Tent on the 3rd night of the Blues fest. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs/ The Northern Star

Former Led Zepplin Frontman Robert Plants performs on in the Mojo Tent on the 3rd night of the Blues fest. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs/ The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

BLUESFEST has announced Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and 1980s icon Lionel Ritchie among the first artists confirmed for its 2018 festival.

John Butler trio, Tash Sultana and Jose Gonzalez are also part of the list.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will return to thrill audiences in the 50-year celebration of Led Zeppelin's first ever performance.

This milestone event will be celebrated at Bluesfest when they perform a number of Led Zeppelin classics.

Stairway to Bluesfest

ON STAGE: The song remains the same... Robert Plant at Bluesfest 2013. Photo: Andy Parks Andy Parks

Robert Anthony Plant, 69, is an English singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Led Zeppelin.

A powerful and wide vocal range has given him a successful singing career spanning over 50 years.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will return to thrill audiences in the 50-year celebration of Led Zeppelin's first ever performance.

This milestone event will be celebrated at Bluesfest when they perform a number of Led Zeppelin classics.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will be release a new album, Carry Fire, later this year.

All Night Long with Lionel

Lionel Brockman Richie Jr, 68, is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer.

Beginning in 1968, he was a member of the funk and soul band the Commodores and then launched a hugely successful solo career in 1982.

He also co-wrote the 1985 charity single We Are the World with Michael Jackson, which sold over 20 million copies.

Richie has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

He is also a five-time Grammy Award winner.

Richie will be on stage at Bluesfest on Easter Monday 2018.

The man from Freo

John Butler Trio Photo Contributed Contributed

The John Butler Trio are an Australian roots and jam band led by guitarist and vocalist John Butler, an APRA and ARIA-award-winning musician.

They formed in Fremantle in 1998 with Jason McGann on drums and Gavin Shoesmith on bass.

By 2009, the trio consisted of Butler with Byron Luiters on bass and Nicky Bomba on drums and percussion, the latter being replaced by Grant Gerathy in 2013.

The band's second studio album, Three (2001) reached the top 30 in the Australian album charts and achieved platinum sales.

The band's subsequent studio albums: Sunrise Over Sea (2004); Grand National (2007); and April Uprising (2010) all debuted at the number one position on the Australian album charts, with all three albums reaching platinum sales status.

Living 2001-2002 (2003), the band's first live album, reached the top ten and also achieved platinum status in Australia.

The band's second live album, Live at St. Gallen (2005), also achieved gold record status.

The band's releases since 2002

have been marketed independently by Jarrah Records, which Butler co-owns with West Australian folk band the Waifs and manager of both acts, Philip Stevens.

Their sixth studio album, Flesh & Blood, was released in February 2014.

The band will be making their 13th appearance at Bluesfest in 2018.

The full list

Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters

Lionel Richie

The John Butler Trio

Tash Sultana

The New Power Generation

Chic Featuring Nile Rodgers

First Aid Kit

Jose Gonzalez

Morcheeba

Gov't Mule

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The California Honeydrops

Eric Gales

Bobby Rush

Dumpstaphunk

Joe Louis Walker

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Bluesfest 2018 will be held at Tyagarah, Byron Bay, on March 29 to Monday, April 2, 2018

