Zac Efron confirms emergency health scare

Zac Efron as seen in Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron as seen in Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron has thanked fans for their support following the dramatic pre-Christmas medical emergency that involved being flown to an Australian hospital.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the High School Musical star shared a throwback photo from his time in Papua New Guinea, where he was reportedly filming a reality show called Killing Zac Efron.

RELATED: Zac Efron flown to Australian hospital for emergency treatment

The star wrote: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

His tweet comes after reports he was flown to Brisbane Airport by a medical evacuation crew after suffering a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial infection".

Efron, whose new reality show is set to feature him venturing "deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history", was spotted for the first time since his medical scare on Saturday.

Wearing a beanie and dark sunglasses, Efron made a low-key appearance at a Los Angeles store opening hours after it emerged he'd earlier been rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency".

Zac Efron (centre) emerges after his life-threatening illness.

Efron had been airlifted to Brisbane Airport before Christmas.

Efron (right) with longtime friend former Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer.

The Sunday Telegraph reported the 32-year-old actor was "stable" when he was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill, where he remained for several days to receive treatment.

Zac Efron was in Papua New Guinea shooting a TV show. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron was flown to Brisbane over the medical emergency. Picture: Instagram

Efron was able to return home to the US on Christmas Eve, with doctors giving him the "all clear" after a thorough assessment.

Medical Rescue Group director Dr Glenn McKay oversaw the emergency flight but told the publication he was unable to comment on whether the patient was the Hollywood hunk.

However, he did confirm that the team "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia".

Zac Efron in PNG. Picture: facebook.com/cyril.tara

Efron, who won critical acclaim for his portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile this year, is thought to have been in Papua New Guinea to film his new TV show Killing Zac Efron.

The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed the series would track Efron as he goes "deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days".

Zac Efron was treated in Australia for several days. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix

Wewak tour guide Cyril Tara spoke about escorting Efron around the island country and has shared photos of himself exploring with the star on social media.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission