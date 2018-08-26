YouTube star blamed for deadly crash

YouTube star McSkillet responsible for deadly car crash which killed mother and daughter. Picture: Facebook/KUSI News

YouTube star McSkillet responsible for deadly car crash which killed mother and daughter. Picture: Facebook/KUSI News

THE reckless driver in a luxury sports car who caused a fiery crash, killing a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, has been identified as a popular YouTube personality.

Reports say famous gamer Trevor Heitmann, known as "McSkillet", was driving a 2014 McLaren 650S sports car the wrong way at more than 160km/h on a busy Southern California interstate when he hit a Hyundai SUV head-on, Fox News reported. He was also killed.

The 18-year-old rose to prominence in the online community surrounding the popular video game Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

He also had a YouTube channel with almost 900,000 subscribers.

Aileen Pizarro and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in the crash. Picture: GoFundMe

Heitmann last posted five months ago, but in a video in December he showed off his expensive McLaren, according to BuzzFeed News.

The crash involved other vehicles and halted 4:40pm peak-hour traffic on the Interstate 805 in San Diego.

"People were running around … and someone was on the ground," motorist Mariwan Hama told The Los Angeles Times.

"They were trying to help him, he was raising his hand, and they were just surrounding him."

The woman who was killed has been identified as Aileen Pizarro, according to Fox 5 News. Her daughter was Aryana Pizarro. She was about to start the seventh grade.

Air force reservist Dominic Pizarro, 22, described his reaction to losing his mother and sister.

"There's a lot in my head," he told the station.

"There's points where - at the beginning - I hit the front of my car, I was crying, I had tears. And then at the same time I would have a minute of clarity and I would sit back and say I'm so happy that both went, not one, not the other, not a coma or anything that would have been so hard for them to handle."

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and additional expenses.

The luxury McLaren sports car Heitmann was driving the wrong way down a busy Californian interstate. Picture: YouTube

Thirty minutes before the crash, Heitmann crashed through the gates of a Carmel Valley elementary school, Fox 5 News also reported.

Before that, his father called police to report his son had sped off in the McLaren after hitting a family car in the process.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was republished with permission.