Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
v v v v v
v v v v v
Politics

YouTube comedian in racist low blow towards Premier

by James O’Doherty
22nd Jun 2020 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YouTube star promoted by Jodi McKay after a "friendly" 40 minute chat with the Labor Leader has been condemned for "very offensive" impersonations of the Premier and Deputy Premier "full of racist undertones".

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, which can be seen below, Jordan Shanks, also known as 'friendlyjordies', impersonated John Barilaro with a heavily exaggerated accent.

"I don't mind taking the mickey out of myself, but this is actually very offensive," Mr Barilaro told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's a low attempt at comedy and full of racist undertones."

 

Mr Barilaro was born to Italian migrant parents who came to Australia in 1968.

Last week, Mr Shanks impersonated Gladys Berejiklian with a similarly racially-charged accent (below).

Ms Berejiklian was born in Sydney to her Armenian parents. She didn't speak English until she was five years old.

A spokeswoman said Ms McKay had no involvement with the video, or Mr Shanks. That's despite appearing in a separate 40 minute interview with the comedian earlier this month, and promoting the video on social media.

 

"To imitate both myself and the Premier with such obvious distaste for our backgrounds is unacceptable," Mr Barilaro said.

"Our migrant story is actually the Australian success story, one this nation is proud of."

The videos come after Mr Shanks posted a self-described "friendly" video with Ms McKay earlier this month in which she accused the Premier of killing koalas and other animals during last summer's bushfires.

The Daily Telegraph was told Ms McKay hadn't seen the exaggerated impersonations.

 

 

Originally published as YouTube comedian in racist low blow towards Premier

More Stories

editors picks gladys berejiklian nsw politics racist blow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        premium_icon Man flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle on highway

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer the person injured to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

        'Crucial' to reflect on slave history on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 'Crucial' to reflect on slave history on Northern Rivers

        News ACADEMICS say reconciliation can only take place if ‘the good, the bad and the...

        Boy and Bear scratch Kingscliff gig from national tour

        premium_icon Boy and Bear scratch Kingscliff gig from national tour

        News BAND puts the cancellation down to the uncertainties surrounding restrictions in...

        Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        premium_icon Will priests have to donate JobKeeper payment to diocese?

        News THE ABC revealed this week the Catholic Church in NSW asked some priests receiving...