Youths learn SES ropes

MULLUMBIMBY High School was awash with high-visibility clothing all last week as Year 10 students took part in a five-day State Emergency Service Cadet Program.

The cadet program is aimed at encouraging the development of positive personal and team characteristics and the achievement of success in life with a spirit of service to Australia through commitment within the local community.

Mullumbimby High principal Donna Pearson said it was an excellent program for her students to be involved in.

"Our students saw what the SES did when our school was evacuated twice here during the flood that came with ex-tropical cyclone Debbie last year,” MsPearson said.

"The more our young people can get involved in the program, the better it is for our community. It's really important for our students to learn the idea of giving back to the community.”

Mullumbimby's SES headquarters reopened just last week after $150,000 worth of renovations funded by the NSW Government.

The Coolamon Dr headquarters houses 40 local SES volunteers who use the facility for training purposes and as a general base for local emergency responses.

The upgrades included a garage extension and driveway works to ensure the unit is accessible and can store appropriate equipment all year round.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin praised the Mullumbimby SES members for their work in the local community during natural disasters.

"We can always count on the men and women in orange to show up and help keep our local community safe,” Mr Franklin said.

"It's been a busy year for the unit so far, having responded to almost 80requests for assistance while also supporting other SES units around the state in times of need.

"I'd like to thank each and every member for their ongoing dedication and commitment.”

NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst was pleased to see the team settled into their refurbished headquarters and paid tribute to the devoted members of the Mullumbimby unit.

"I commend all of them for their incredible community spirit,” he said.

To volunteer with the SES, go to www.ses.nsw.gov.au or phone 1800201000.