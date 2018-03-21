Youth workers to seek answers at police conduct probe

BYRON community campaigners have launched a fast turn around Go Fund Me campaign so they can attend next week's Law Enforcement Conduct Commission in Sydney examining the conduct of police during the violent arrest of a naked 16 year old in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay in early January.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission will hold the public hearing from 10am on Monday, March 26 in Sydney to investigate whether any NSW Police Force officer involved in the apprehension, detention or treatment of a 16-year-old male at Byron Bay in the early hours of January 11, 2018, engaged in serious misconduct.

Film of the incident sparked outrage and widespread community concern when it was aired on A Current Affair in early February.

Byron youth advocate and Coordinator of Byron Schoolies Week, Nicqui Yazdi and youth leader James Wright are hoping to attend the hearing. Deb Pearse from Byron Youth Service's youth advocacy program Street Cruise also hopes to go.

Ms Yazdi said she believed, "it was important the community of Byron was represented at this hearing and not just the police involved in the incident.”

"We are urgently seeking funding donations for airfares, airport transfers and expenses to enable representatives of the Byron community to attend the public forum next Monday,” Ms Yazdi said.

"At the very least, would like to attend this hearing...and write a report on the proceedings for the local community who have been desperately seeking answers as to how this incident occurred.

"We are hoping to raise more than $1000 because there may be other youth advocates, mental health, community or youth workers who would like to attend that we may be able to fund from this campaign.”

- To contribute the youth workers appeal go to: www.gofundme.com/get-byron-reps-to-police-hearing

Persons who have information which could assist the Commission are encouraged to provide it in writing by email at contactus@lecc. nsw.gov.au; by fax to (02)92316799; or by post to GPO Box 3880, Sydney NSW 2001. Or you can phone (02)93216700 or toll free on 1800657079.