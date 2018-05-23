Youth theatre to treat themselves

THE cast of Byron Youth Theatre's new play Treat Yourself are all dressed up with plenty of places to go.

Their fun, action-packed production will be seen by Year 8 students at Shearwater Steiner school and Year 7 students at Mullumbimby this week.

Hot off their huge success at The Planting Festival, the cast have been putting in extra rehearsal time to get ready for this tour.

"We've had so much fun with this production, it's high energy with lots of great messages about health and well being” New BYT recruit Millie Harman said.

"I love this company, we get to create original plays through a really interesting process and team up with other local groups, businesses and organisations.”

Funded my Santos Organics and donations through the Australian Cultural Fund and by some very kind community members, BYT have recently collaborated with Damon Gameau of That Sugar Film, Lisa Parkes of Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay and Leah Laureau of Byron Yoga Organic Retreat.

Next up BYT will devise a new production on issues of racism and prejudice and bring back their powerful productions Mind Made Me, focussing on mental health issues, and So What about Sex for conferences in NSW and Queensland