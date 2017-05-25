Youth theatre to combat bullying

BYRON Youth Theatre's latest production, Here Today, will be presented as a theatre performance experience from May 30 until June 6 for Year 10 in local high schools.

Funded by Country Arts Support Program, Regional Arts NSW, the production explores the damaging effects of bullying.

"Forum can be seen as a type of theatrical interaction in which a problem is shown in an unresolved form, to which the audience is invited to suggest and enact solutions,” said director Lisa Apostolides.

The effects of bullying and its connection to youth suicide became a focal point for BYT after reviewing feedback forms and an online survey they conducted in February this year.

"Many young people experience bullying and if they don't get help it can lead to feelings of isolation and despair, ” cast member Charlotte Dods said.

Headspace Lismore and Tweed representatives will be attending the performances to inform young people of local services and resources.

BYT also hopes to offer the forum to community members at World Suicide Prevention Day later in the year.

For more information email: byronyouththeatre2481@gmail.com.