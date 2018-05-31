Youth Service landmark

BYRON Youth Service celebrates its 35th anniversary next week with a "bash” for the founders, vollies, staff and young people who have been involved over the decades.

In 1983 employment in Byron Bay was scarce and there was little in the way of support for young people, or even those interested in the arts.

A group of volunteers saw the need and began the service out of the community centre. Since then BYS has helped hundreds of young people complete courses, develop skills and receive support. Many have returned to share their lives and say thanks.

The Barbecue Birthday Bash is at the YAC at 6.30pm on June 7.

For info call 6685 7777.