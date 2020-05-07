Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An online concert will be live streamed from the Byron YAC this weekend. Picture: iStock
An online concert will be live streamed from the Byron YAC this weekend. Picture: iStock
Entertainment

Youth service hosts live stream to showcase young performers

7th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Byron performers’ talents will be taken online with a live streamed event this weekend.

Hosted by Byron Youth Service, Byron Music and ACEntertainment, the event will be streamed through the Byron Youth Service Facebook Page from 2pm on Saturday, May 9.

Some of the Byron Shire’s finest young singer-songwriters will be performing live from the YAC.

Yamaha have sponsored the event and given the group a CSF Trans Acoustic Guitar with a vintage natural finish to give away.

The winner will be decided through a people’s choice award.

byron bay what's on byron yac byron youth service northern rivers entertainment northern rivers what's on
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        premium_icon Girl faces 'ongoing harm’ from Universal Medicine influence

        News THE nine-year-old’s mother has been asked to distance herself from the “cult”.

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        REVEALED: Average business revenue down 29 per cent

        premium_icon REVEALED: Average business revenue down 29 per cent

        News EXCLUSIVE: Survey sheds light on battle local businesses have faced

        $69 million contract for Lismore organisation

        premium_icon $69 million contract for Lismore organisation

        News SOCIAL Futures will be able to continue its valuable work to support people with...