Menu
Login
SCHOOL VISIT: His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC, DSC (Ret'd), Governor of NSW, Mrs Linda Hurley and Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg with the student leadership team: l-r vice captain Luxe Godfrey-Asseraf, captain Abe Tasker, captain Georgia Sponder and vice captain Jessie Barwick.
SCHOOL VISIT: His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC, DSC (Ret'd), Governor of NSW, Mrs Linda Hurley and Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg with the student leadership team: l-r vice captain Luxe Godfrey-Asseraf, captain Abe Tasker, captain Georgia Sponder and vice captain Jessie Barwick. Christian Morrow
News

Youth leadership

20th Jun 2018 1:58 PM

NSW Governor David Hurley called in at Byron Bay Public School on Tuesday prior to hosting a reception at Byron Bay Services Club to thank community leaders and members of organisations performing outstanding service in the region.

The visit was part was part of the Governor's tour of the Far North Coast of NSW as part of his commitment to engage with communities across the state to promote and recognise youth leadership; regional and rural growth; innovation; industry trade and investment; inclusiveness and diversity; and service to state and community.

byron bay public school north coast public schools nsw governor
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Big U-Turn on the road ahead to reach zero emissions

    Big U-Turn on the road ahead to reach zero emissions

    News ZERO Emissions Byron calls in earth systems expert for U-Turn Event.

    • 20th Jun 2018 2:34 PM
    Watch out Splendour: It's Snoop Dogg Hotdogs

    Watch out Splendour: It's Snoop Dogg Hotdogs

    Offbeat From the makers of Happy Kanye and Nicolas Cage on a Cage

    • 20th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
    Golden Girl earns local band a Splendour gig

    Golden Girl earns local band a Splendour gig

    Music Triple Unearthed winners have been named

    Budget 2018: Northern NSW set for infrastructure cash-splash

    Budget 2018: Northern NSW set for infrastructure cash-splash

    Politics Northern NSW will share in more than $4 billion in regional infrastructure spending...

    Local Partners