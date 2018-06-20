SCHOOL VISIT: His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC, DSC (Ret'd), Governor of NSW, Mrs Linda Hurley and Byron Bay Public School principal Linda Trigg with the student leadership team: l-r vice captain Luxe Godfrey-Asseraf, captain Abe Tasker, captain Georgia Sponder and vice captain Jessie Barwick.

NSW Governor David Hurley called in at Byron Bay Public School on Tuesday prior to hosting a reception at Byron Bay Services Club to thank community leaders and members of organisations performing outstanding service in the region.

The visit was part was part of the Governor's tour of the Far North Coast of NSW as part of his commitment to engage with communities across the state to promote and recognise youth leadership; regional and rural growth; innovation; industry trade and investment; inclusiveness and diversity; and service to state and community.