Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

Good morning Northern Rivers,

Here's your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening across the region.

>>> AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

>>> CHECK OUT TODAY'S ONLINE GAMES AND PUZZLES HERE

WEATHER, TIDES AND BEACH REPORT

Partly cloudy. Patchy fog inland early this morning. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

Surf conditions may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.

Fire Danger: High.

Temperatures will hit 23 degrees in Lismore, and 22 degrees in Ballina.

TRAFFIC

There are no major incidents on Northern Rivers roads at this stage, but keep checking The Northern Star's homepage and Facebook page for updates during the day.

TOP FIVE LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Don't forget to follow The Star on Facebook so you never miss a story.

Man accused of 'frenzied' murder of ex-partner faces court

A North Coast man accused of fatally stabbing his former partner 36 to 37 times has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The 66-year-old was arraigned before Lismore Supreme Court on Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea to one count of murder, and his trial is continuing.

Read more here.

BIGGER BUBBLE: 5 things you need to know before Thursday

Queensland's border bubble will be extended this Thursday and there's a couple of things you need to know if you want to get across and visit the sunshine state.

It's not a simple matter of getting in the car, buckling up, and heading the car north along the Pacific Highway bound for Coolangatta.

Read more here.

Casino woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs

A 35-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of meth, including from her family home.

She's pleaded guilty and is currently attending an exclusive rehab facility.

Read more here.

WATCH: Dramatic police chase caught on dashcam

At least six police cars were involved in a dramatic police chase through several Northern Rivers villages yesterday.

See the amazing footage, and find out what sparked the chase in the first place.

Read more here.

Bizarre destinations NSW schoolies are turning to

Byron Bay is listed as an official destination on schoolies.com and many hotels have already booked out.

So where are the Year 12s looking to next?

Read more here.