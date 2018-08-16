Your chance to win Simple Pleasures photo competition

LOVE is the magic ingredient in so many things; food, art, relationships. Add some love into your photography by taking a photo showing what you love about Brunswick Heads, then enter it into the Simple Pleasures Photo Competition. This year's theme, in case you haven't already guessed, is Loving Bruns.

"We hope to see some great latte art heart photos, as we know that there is a lot of love out there for Bruns' wonderful cafés,” says competition coordinator, Cherie Heale. "We are also particularly keen to see entries showing people, so grab your loved ones this weekend and head to Bruns for a photo shoot.”

In its 14th year, the competition offers generous cash and voucher prizes. There are separate categories for adults and those aged under 16, and a special prize is offered for the best 'People loving Bruns' photo (just remember to get permission from anyone who is recognisable in your photo).

If you love social media more than printed photos, you can enter the Instagram category (via @brunswickheadsvisitorcentre) using #brunsphotocomp2018 (no entry form needed). Thanks to the ease of collating images on Instagram, you have until Sunday 9 September to enter.

The closing date for the print competition - which includes a town exhibition of all entries - has been extended. The final closing date is 4pm, Friday 24 August, giving you just over a week to explore and capture what you love about Bruns.

- Entry forms and all info available in person at the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre or online at www.brunswickheads.org.au