Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

The newest animal babies of Macadamia Castle are those of the scaly kind.

The two tiny lace monitors, also known as a tree goannas, were added to the Northern Rivers tourist destination this week, according to owner Tony Gilding.

“We are very excited to give the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with these beautiful creatures,” he said.

“We are extremely proud of our extensive collection of Australian reptiles which include crocodiles, turtles, various pythons and venomous snakes, blue tongue lizards, and now our baby Lace Monitors.

“We look forward to continuing to grow through education, conservation and entertainment.”

While tiny now, the critters are the second- largest lizard in Australia and when fully grown can reach 2m in length and weigh up to 14kg.



To celebrate their arrival, Macadamia Castle has called on the public to help name the pair.

Those who entered the winning names with the most likes on the Macadamia Castle Facebook page would win a family park pass to meet the babies plus a family portrait.

The lace monitors will be introduced to The Macadamia Castle Reptile show from Saturday April, 10.

They daily reptile show runs daily 10:30am-3:30pm.