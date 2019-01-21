Young talent glitters at the Gold Coast

DOING US PROUD: From left: Byron Boardriders members Henley Smith, who came second, alongside Leihani Zoric who scored third at the recent Gold Coast Woolworths Super Grom competition.

2018 MARKED a massive year for the Byron Bay Boardriders, and 2019 is already shaping up to be massive after a fantastic start.

It was all about girl power at the Woolworths Super Grom competition at the Gold Coast earlier this month.

Held at the Spit, competitors faced challenging conditions.

Young gun Henley Smith performed very well, placing second in the Under 8's category, before taking home gold in the Under 10's competition.

Smith has proven to be a talented surfer, with top performances in Sydney's Barton Lynch Blast Off and the Sunshine Coast leg of the Woolworths Super Grom competition last year.

The 7 year old took home a specialty award, being named 'Fresh Wave of the Day' for her efforts.

Reigning Under 10's champion Leihani Zoric, 6, kept up her top form at the event, placing third in both the Under 8's and Under 10's categories.

As well as her championship title, Zoric sparkled in most of her events in 2018, winning at the Barton Lynch Blast Off in the Under 6's category, before taking out the Under 10's final for the Woolworths Super Grom competition in Coffs Harbour late last year.

Like Smith, Zoric also took home a specialty award as the 'Star Performer' for the event.

Byron Boardrider member Neil Cameron said their achievements were impressive, given their young ages.

He said the club is 'gearing up for the new year with the first round looking like March', with dates to be confirmed.

Check the Byron Bay Boardriders website for details.