Young talent finalist on music talent competition

FORMER Clunes resident and Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School student Cecilia Brandolini is in the finals to become Australia's favourite busking artist.

Battle of the Buskers sees Australia's top emerging talent play-off for the coveted Buskers crown and a slew of prizes worth over $10,000, including a paid spot on the Airlie Beach Festival line-up, automatic entry to Bluesfest Busking comp, recording, publicity and advertising packages.

Cecilia Brandolini is one of ten finalists, in a list that includes Gold Coast singer Mistram, duo Euphoria Under Fire, Daryl James, Tessa Devine, folk band The Heart Collectors, Novocastrian singer songwriter James Bennett, Melbourne's Joel James, Gold Coast's Liv Heyer and harp pop artist Elska.

After a year living in Newtown, Sydney, the songstress is developing a solo career.

The young Northern Rivers artist became a celebrity in 2014 when she reached the Top Ten in the 2014 version of The Voice Australia as part of duo Gabriel and Cecilia with her older brother.

After the heights of TV celebrity and hanging up with Will.i.am, who offered to collaborate with them on a music project, the young artist then went to start a gofundme campaign to buy ukuleles for homeless people in Sydney so she could teach them to play music.

The young artist has acknowledged new experiences have given new direction to her music career.

"I went overseas on my own and then I realised I wanted to work on my original music," she said.

"My music is alternative folk pop, and very theatrical.

"I've heard I sound like Kate Bush and Joni Mitchell," she said.

Brandolini offered a tour earlier this year and all the shows were free of charge.

"I have chosen to do this in a different way to other people's tours," she said.

Brandolini said her music and style had changed after living in the city.

"Some of the songs I started writing in Byron Bay and they were about moving to Sydney, but then I came up with new parts for those songs in the city so they are now a reflection of coming back (to the Northern Rivers), and feeling so free," she said.

"In the city everyone seemed like ants, and it pushes me to find the point of what I am doing and make sure that what I am doing has a lot of meaning, otherwise I would feel like being churned through. Obviously not everyone is, but the city makes you feel claustrophobic sometimes."