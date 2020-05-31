Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Murwillumbah schoolgirl Emmagen Rain during her blind audition on The Voice Australia.
Murwillumbah schoolgirl Emmagen Rain during her blind audition on The Voice Australia. Channel 9
News

Young singer's record-breaking performance on The Voice

Seanna Cronin
by
31st May 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LANDING a spot on Team Delta was the perfect early birthday gift for Emmagen Rain.

The Murwillumbah schoolgirl's confident rendition of Miranda Lambert's Somethin' Bad inspired Delta Goodrem to turn her chair on The Voice on Sunday night.

"I can't believe what I turned around to. You were so in the moment. You were fearless," Goodrem said.

Kelly Rowland regretted not hitting her button for the country pop singer, saying "I thought you were grown ... you have a big voice."

Emmagen, who turns 13 later this month, is the youngest ever singer to perform on the adult version of the reality singing show, which is now in its ninth season on Channel 9.

"I've always loved The Voice and I grew up watching it. Since I was nine it has been my absolute dream and my goal to be on The Voice," Emmagen said.

"I really wanted Delta actually. She's really nice and I think she makes really good music."

Emmagen,12, has landed a spot on Team Delta with singers more than twice her age.
Emmagen,12, has landed a spot on Team Delta with singers more than twice her age. Channel 9

 

Now under the mentorship of one of her musical idols, Emmagen hopes to learn from one of the best voices in Australia. 

"I want to learn how to control my voice more, so I can hold back and then go in the right places," she said.

"I think she could really help me with that and she can help me grow as an artist. She's really professional and a really technical singer, which I like and want to learn how to be."

Viewers praised Emmagen for a confident performance:

 

 

 

 

But others questioned if 12 was too young for the demands of a competitive reality show.

 

 

 

The Voice airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Nine.

channel 9 delta goodrem emmagen rain reality tv the voice 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        premium_icon New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        News WINTER law students will get a unique opportunity to learn about how myths affect our ability to solve problems in the future.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        What applicants want through proposed coastal rezoning

        premium_icon What applicants want through proposed coastal rezoning

        Council News IF the changes progress, they will seek approval for nine new lots.

        Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        premium_icon Council sheds light on vital lessons after devastating loss

        Council News “THE fish kill … was significant and extremely distressing for everyone.”