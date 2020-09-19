Husband, child saw injured female player flown to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Ballina Rugby Grounds earlier today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Ballina Rugby Grounds earlier today.

UPDATE 3:45PM: EVANS River Rugby Union Club women's coach Hywel Roberts confirmed player Daisy Gordon has been taken by Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter after a tackle left her injure only a few moments in the game's second half.

Roberts said because of the border bubble Daisy has been transported on her own.

"Her partner and two year old child could not go along," he said.

"Daisy is up there by herself at the moment because of the restrictions."

Roberts said the 20-something player is "currently getting the best possible care" thanks to the paramedics.

"I want to thank the Ballina Club, the Westpac helicopter crew for taking such good care of Daisy," he said.

"Ballina were fantastic managing everything at the ground, we can't thank them enough.

"And thank you to everyone cheering Daisy off the ground when the helicopter took off to show their good feelings and that they are thinking of her."

Roberts said this incident means that Ballina who were ahead 7-0 have been declared the winners of the grand final.

"I'm very proud of the players that we made it to the grand final," he said.

"Daisy plays number 10 as a five-eighth, she's a game changer one of our pivotal players and the moment she when on just before half time she was already having a massive influence on the play."

Roberts said everyone at the club is thinking of their teammate.

Original story: PARAMEDICS have attended a football match after a young player sustained a serious neck injury.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed a call received after 12.15pm today at a West Ballina sports field about a 22-year old female injured player.

At the scene the aircraft medical crew treated a young female who was injured in a tackle. She has been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with suspected spinal injuries. She is reported to be in a stable condition.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the injury was sustained during a game between Ballina and Evans Head teams.