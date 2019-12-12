Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Young mum’s alleged murderer ‘unfit for trial’

by Lucy Hughes Jones, Court reporter
12th Dec 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN accused of brutally murdering a young rural mother whose body was found next to her baby has been declared too mentally ill for trial.


Jesse Leigh Green was charged with killing Teah Luckwell in her Tamworth home after her body was found slumped next to her one-year-old daughter last year.

Teah Luckwell’s body was found in her Tamworth home slumped next to her one-year-old daughter in 2018.
Teah Luckwell’s body was found in her Tamworth home slumped next to her one-year-old daughter in 2018.

Homicide detectives believe the 28-year-old Tamworth man was a friend of Ms Luckwell's and would also have known her little girl.


On Monday NSW Supreme Court Justice Richard Button deemed Green unfit to stand trial during a mental health fitness inquiry.

He was instead referred to a mental health review tribunal and will remain behind bars ahead of that hearing.

Teah Luckwell was 22 when she died.
Teah Luckwell was 22 when she died.

Green was charged with murder in May 2018 while locked up at Silverwater jail, where he and two other men were being held over a ­series of alleged break-ins in Tam­worth.


It came seven weeks after police found the 22-year-old single mum's body in her Robert Street flat South Tamworth at 9.40pm on March 28.

Her daughter was taken to hospital for a welfare check that night before being put into the care of her grandmother.

More Stories

Show More
crime murder murder trial unfit for trial woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New film tells Suzi Q’s story

        premium_icon New film tells Suzi Q’s story

        News Suzi Quatro is ready to re-claim her crown in the new documentary Suzi Q – the definitive, unexpurgated story of the girl from Detroit City who...

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        premium_icon New pizza, wine bar is dream come true for best mates

        News A piece of Italy and Melbourne at a North Coast beachside village

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News The much-loved 25-year-old was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore