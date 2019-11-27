Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

        ‘Frightened’ homeless stick together after man’s death

        premium_icon ‘Frightened’ homeless stick together after man’s death

        Crime Woman who saw the man's body said it was vicious attack'

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        Paid parking still on the nose with Brunswick heads business

        News SURVEY reveals owners don't feel heard when it comes to parking.

        Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        premium_icon Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        Weather THE Northern Rivers region could be welcoming some much needed rainfall in the...