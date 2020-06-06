Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
News

Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Originally published as Young man killed in vehicle roll over south of Cairns

road death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        premium_icon $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        News BIGGER planes will soon be able to land at the Ballina Byron Gateway airport.

        Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        premium_icon Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        News ROLL CALL: Local theatre group Sprung!! is one of Norpa’s 2020 season features with...

        MISSING: Have you seen Liah?

        MISSING: Have you seen Liah?

        News POLICE are appealing for any information about the whereabouts of the...

        Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        premium_icon Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        News Sunday marked one year since backpacker Theo Hayez went missing