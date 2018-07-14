Menu
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact.
Young man dies in hinterland crash overnight

Rae Wilson
by
14th Jul 2018 3:19 AM

FORENSIC Crash Unit officers are investigating a single vehicle crash at Witta overnight.

A police statement said the car was travelling west on Maleny-Kenilworth Road when the driver has lost control of the vehicle and it has crashed into some trees about 8.40pm.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The Nambour driver of the car received minor injuries. The 39-year-old was taken to hospital but not admitted. 

Investigations are continuing.

car crash editors picks maleny-kenilworth road queensland ambulance witta
News Corp Australia

