Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

Bailey Scott John Bozoky, 20, choked his victim for up to one minute in a fit of rage.

A YOUNG Gympie father has walked free from court after pleading guilty to choking his girlfriend for up to a minute in a fit of rage earlier this year.

Bailey Scott John Bozoky, 20, tried to take his infant child with him into the dock as his victim and mother supported him from the public gallery.

He sobbed openly as the facts of his offending were read back to him during Judge Gary Long's sentencing remarks.

The court heard Bozoky and the victim had been arguing about domestic duties in the family home about 10am on January 8 this year, and he tried to snatch her mobile phone as she lay on the couch.

The victim responded by "kicking out" at him, but Bozoky grabbed her ankles and dragged her off the couch.

He put his right hand around her neck and squeezed before saying "That's not enough", adding his left hand and continuing to squeeze, the court heard.

The victim "gasped for breath" and her vision became "blurry and dark" as Bozoky choked her for "about a minute" until his mother entered the room and pulled him off.

Judge Long said Bozoky was "clearly consumed by anger" when he told his mother to f*** off as she consoled the victim. His anger continued until another argument with the two later that day, when the court heard police became involved.

Bozoky fled the address but was later apprehended.

Judge Long decided to release Bozoky, who had no prior criminal history, immediately on parole, noting his guilty plea, his efforts to rehabilitate himself and his remorse for the offence.

"You need to take advantage of opportunity that you are being given, and if you don't you will find that your position unravels very quickly, and you will find yourself back in custody very quickly," Judge Long told him.

For the offence of choking without consent while in a domestic relationship, Bozoky received 18 months' jail with immediate release on parole.

Judge Long noted he had served 33 days of pre-sentence custody for the offence between January 18 and February 19.