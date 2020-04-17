Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Agnes Han and mum Xuelong Zhang.
Agnes Han and mum Xuelong Zhang.
News

Young girl’s gift to ‘superhero’ hospital staff

Alexia Austin
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOLLIES and toys are often the first choice when it comes to spending pocket money - but not for five-year-old Agnes Han.

Born at the Toowoomba Hospital, Agnes decided to donate the money in her piggy bank to hospital staff, who she refers to as her "superheroes".

Proud mum Xuelong Zhang was by her side as she donated $50 to the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation last week, where it will be used for the pay it forward campaign.

Ms Zhang said she had been explaining the coronavirus situation and the importance of the hospital staff's work when the little girl made the decision.

Agnes Han with her piggy bank donation.
Agnes Han with her piggy bank donation.

"She said they are her superheroes," Ms Zhang said.

"I asked, 'do you want to do something for your superheroes - can you draw a picture or make a video or do something with your pocket money?'

"She thought for a moment and said, 'I want to buy them a cup of coffee and (let them) have a rest -they are so tired'."

To buy the hospital staff a coffee, or to donate, visit toowoombahospitalfoundation.org.au.

coronavirus donation hospitals toowoomba hospital foundation
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        premium_icon Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        Health Community transmission remains health authorities’ biggest challenge in trying to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. These are the areas where the risk is highest.

        Diversity will be critical for shire’s pandemic recovery

        premium_icon Diversity will be critical for shire’s pandemic recovery

        News “WE need to diversify beyond tourism and (be) more resilient than tourism.”

        Planning proposal to allow for new community lots put on hold

        premium_icon Planning proposal to allow for new community lots put on...

        Council News THE council’s staff had recommended they withdraw support for the proposal.

        Royal Commission to examine bushfires, climate change

        premium_icon Royal Commission to examine bushfires, climate change

        News “THE threat of fires in Australia is almost year-round now as a result of climate...