A YOUNG girl has been taken to hospital after a marine sting in Mackay.

About 11.45am paramedics were called to a location on Denman Avenue at Shoal Point.

A girl was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition for a reported marine sting.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman could not confirm what type of jellyfish caused the sting.

Swimmers are urged to be cautious while in the water.