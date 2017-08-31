Young and old united

GOING THE FULL GRANNY: Celebrating their 100th day of school by dressing up like 100 year olds are Brunswick Heads Public School kindergarten students Indiana Odum Ward, Edith Whitehead, Lulu O'Donnell.

KINDERGARTEN students at Brunswick Heads Public School recently marked their 100th day at school by dressing up like 100-year-olds - and the idea was an instant hit.

"Getting through the first day and even the first week of school is a big effort for little four and five year olds when they start kinder- garten, so it's quite a milestone to reach 100 days of being big kids at school,” teacher Jodi Ridgway said.

"We love a celebration at Brunswick Heads Public School and wanted to do something special with our kindy kids to acknowledge their momentous transition to school life - so having some fun with the number 100 just seemed perfect.”

As well as hobbling to school on a walking stick and dressing up in nanna's specs and grandpa's suspenders, both kindergarten classes got into the spirit of the theme by reading 100 books, counting 100 items and doing 100 star jumps on the day.

"It was a journey back in time for all of us and we made wonderful memories together.”

Brunswick Heads Public School enrolments for kindergarten students starting in 2018 are now open and the six-week orientation program begins in October (term 4). To register for orientation, fill in the expression of interest form on the school's website.

For more details, phone the office on 66851204.