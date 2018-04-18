You have 'bin' warned, Byron

BIN BLOW OUT: Stop stuffing the wrong stuff into your bins.

OK BYRON Shire, it's time to clean up our act when it comes to cleaning up our act.

It's time to get our proud track record on recycling back on track by not overfilling our bins.

In recent months, drivers of the council's bin collection trucks have noticed people are stuffing too much into the bins or putting the wrong things into the bins.

To get people thinking about their recycling habits, the council will be starting an Overfull Bin campaign next Monday.

Lucy Wilson, council resource recovery education officer, said landfill bins were often overflowing or contained material that could be recycled or put in the green organics bin.

And despite a recent decision by China to no longer accept recycled materials from Australia, Byron Shire Council's recycling program will continue as normal.

"Last year we diverted 10,875 tonnes of material from landfill to recycling and composting through the green organic bin and I would like to think our residents could do even better this year,” Ms Wilson said.

"Our drivers will be inspecting landfill, recycling and green organic bins and if they are contaminated, or overfull, they will not be collected until the lids are closed and the incorrect items removed.

"Stickers will be placed on the bins notifying residents why it hasn't been collected.

"The intention is not for the bins to sit there until the next collection day.

"Rather as soon as the problem is fixed, all people need to do is call council and a truck will come and empty the bin.

"Sending waste to landfill is three times more expensive than recycling and composting.

"Overflowing bins also create litter and make the streets look untidy and if they weigh more than 50kg the truck has difficulty lifting them.

"If people may need a larger landfill bin, they just need to call us and we will arrange it.

"During the campaign council will also be monitoring the dumping of household and commercial waste in public bins. This incurs an on-the-spot fine of $110.

"Each household in the Byron Shire is also entitled to one free drop-off of up to 150kg of bulk waste or 500kg of green waste, so there is no need to try to squeeze everything into the kerbside bins.”

The Byron Shire council's Overfull Bin program will run from Monday, April23 to Friday, May 18.