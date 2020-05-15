You can shop online and still support local market vendors

The Byron Markets are currently on hold but you can still support their stallholders.

THE Covid-19 pandemic may have sparked an increase in online spending.

But it is possible to shop online and still support local businesses.

The Byron Markets has launched an online presence and customers have been encouraged to continue shopping at their favourite market stalls, digitally.

The current situation, including social distancing and lockdown rules, have meant the Byron Markets’ three events have been put on hold until further notice.

That includes the Community, Twilight and Beachside Market.

This has means many residents and stallholders have lost their main income source.

“Covid-19 is forcing businesses to pivot quickly to stay in the game and some of our markets micro-businesses are not cut out for that,” Byron Markets manager Kate Hardmann said.

“We have stall holders who have been trading with us for over 25 years and rely heavily on the markets as their income.

“Hundreds of families are suffering because of this downturn and we need to support out markets community as much as we can until this time has passed.

“I encourage our community to shop local and support however they can as well.”

The Byron Markets Online Directory aims to give stall holders the opportunity to connect with their customers online in a time when it’s not possible to hold the markets and to provide them with an online listing to promote their business.

The Byron Markets team has encouraged would-be market visitors to visit the online directory at byroncentre.com.au/byron-markets-online-directory.