Yogalates fundraiser for cancer

LOUISE Solomon, owner of the Yogalates Studio in Bangalow will be hosting a Cancer CouncilPink Ribbon fund raising event to achieve a cancer free future.

The Pink Ribbon event will take place from 3pm this Sunday the Yogalates studio, 72 Byron Street, Bangalow. The entrance donation of $35 will reserve your mat.

Participants will be able to take part in a Restorative Yogalates Breathing Meditation with the Yogalates team followed by Crystal Bowl Sound Healing by resident practitioner Emma Bellamy.

Guest speakers will include resident Yogalates studio practitioner, Amanda Da-Silva- a Qualified Remedial Massage Therapist and Lymphatic Practitioner, who will speak about post Breast Cancer surgery.

There will also be a raffles featuring prizes donated by the Bangalow business hub which include a Gaia Spa body scrub and lunch, 3 course dinner for 2 people at the Bangalow Hotel, a delicious food hamper from Pantry 29, massage treatments, crystal healing vouchers and Yogalates membership vouchers plus a few private sessions and many more great prizes.

Mandy Nolan will draw and MC the raffle and a there will be a high tea provided by Heritage House, Choux Choux Bakery and Yogalates.

Money raised from Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon fundraisers help fund vital research into Breast Cancer, cancer prevention and advocacy programs, and support services.

Louise is also aiming to offer Gentle Restorative Yogalates Class specifically for Breast Cancer survivors on Wednesdays at 10.30am at the Yogalates Studio Bangalow. For info email info@yogalates.com.au