Yes, you can still buy tickets to Lismore NRL match, just

Rugby league fans no matter which team you follow, are urged not to risk being locked out of Saturday's ring-a-dinger battle between the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors.

A Lismore City Council spokesman said people should not delay as there are limited numbers of tickets they can sell for the Oakes Oval game due to the pandemic.

You must pre-book

"We have a reduced capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions so we recommend everyone pre-book," he said.

"There are only general admission tickets left available, they can be purchased online here.

BYO food and non-alcoholic drinks or support your local sports club

He said food will be available at the venue.

"There will be Junk Yard BBQ, Potato Twister, Authentic South Indian," he said.

"There will also be two canteens running by Marist Brothers and Northern United Football Clubs."

While ticketholders can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages, they must remember to respect the venue's 'no glass' rule.

There will also be three bars onsite.

It's all cashless.

All patrons attending this event must sign in on entry via the Service NSW App or the QR code provided.

Please make sure you read the terms and conditions and the COVID-19 safety information prior to booking your tickets.

Weather

At this stage the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a maximum of 29 for Lismore on Saturday, partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon with light winds.

So bring a deck chair, an umbrella, sunblock and hat - and prepare to enjoy some exceptional footy.

General admission tickets can be purchased online here.