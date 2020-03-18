Yeah, now would be a good time to wash your hands, thanks

REMINDER: North Coast Public Health Unit Acting Director Dr Jane Jelfs reiterated that frequent hand washing was a key factor in disrupting the transmission of viruses between individuals.

REMINDER: North Coast Public Health Unit Acting Director Dr Jane Jelfs reiterated that frequent hand washing was a key factor in disrupting the transmission of viruses between individuals.

IT SEEMS not much can be done about someone failing to wash their hands in a public bathroom other than to give them the stink-eye and gently refer them to this story.

For those who’ve forgotten, North Coast Public Health Unit Acting Director Dr Jane Jelfs, reiterated that frequent hand washing was a key factor in disrupting the transmission of viruses between individuals.

“We recommend people wash their hands multiple times throughout the day, and particularly before eating, cooking or drinking, and after using the bathroom,” Dr Jelfs said.

“In addition, you should avoid touching your own face, eyes, nose and mouth.

“Handwashing with soap removes bacteria and viruses like COVID-19, influenza and other viruses from the hands. It’s important to clean your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use an alcohol based sanitiser with at least 60 per cent per cent alcohol.”

This helps prevent infection because:

People often touch their eyes, nose, and mouth without realising it. Germs can get into the body through the eyes, nose and mouth (mucous membranes) and make us sick.

Viruses and bacteria from unwashed hands can get into foods and drinks while people prepare or consume them. These can multiply in some types of foods or drinks, under certain conditions, and make people sick.

Unwashed hands can transfer bacteria and viruses to other objects, like handrails, table tops, or toys, and then transfer these to another person’s hands.

Removing bacteria and viruses through handwashing therefore helps prevent diarrhoea and respiratory infections like COVID-19, and may even help prevent skin and eye infections.

The other key hygiene steps to reduce transmission of COVID-19 are:

Cover your sneeze or cough with your elbow or with tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home if you are sick.

A North Coast Public Health Unit spokeswoman said the unit could not advise anything more specific about forcing people to practice good hygiene measures as a common practice, or any future measures that may or may not be put in place regards to that.

More information about correct handwashing technique is available at: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/protect-yourself.aspx