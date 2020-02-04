STABBING: 'Yeah, I stabbed him. I wanted him dead'

A 54-year-old Yamba woman, who allegedly stabbed her partner so severely the tip of the knife is suspected to be still in his leg, has been refused bail.

Joanne Lee Denny made a release application in Grafton Local Court yesterday, after she was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

The court heard Denny allegedly stabbed her partner of 20 years at their home between 9.30pm and 9.49pm on Saturday.

Police facts said the victim had two 1cm puncture wounds to his thigh, which penetrated to a depth of 2.5cm. They believed the tip of the knife could still be in the victim at the time of the court hearing.

The court heard that in the police electronic record of interview Denny said she had thought about hurting the victim all day and wanted to "scare him to get him out of her life."

She told police he had been abusive towards her throughout 2019.

"Yeah, I stabbed him. I wanted him dead," she told police in her recorded interview.

The prosecution described the case against Denny as strong with the charge attracting a maximum jail term of 25 years.

The police prosecutor opposed bail for Denny because no conditions the court imposed could guarantee the safety of the victim.

She said in 2016 Denny had been convicted of a domestic violence-related assault on the same victim and put on a good behaviour bond.

Denny's solicitor, Joe Fahey, said his client should be released.

He questioned the severity of the victim's injuries, saying two 1cm wounds might not even require stitches.

He said two members of her family were willing to take her in to keep her away from the residence she shared with the victim and she could supply $5000 surety, including $3000 of her own money.

Mr Fahey said Denny had suffered abuse at the hands of her partner and had taken out AVOs against him, the last of which expired in November.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said she had to balance the almost certain lengthy legal process to get Denny to trial against the strength of the police case and the likelihood of jail time should she be convicted.

She said although Denny's criminal history was limited to one offence it involved an assault on the same victim.

"I've considered the suggestions from the defence and other conditions for bail, but I have concerns that none could adequately guarantee the safety of the victim," she said.

"Because of the unacceptable risk that imposes, bail is refused."

She adjourned Denny's case until March 30.