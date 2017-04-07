Xavier Rudd pleads not guilty to alleged daytime assault

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

BYRON Shire musician Xavier Rudd has pleaded not guilty to assault over an incident last November.

Rudd, 38, was represented by his lawyer yesterday in Byron Bay Local Court where the plea was entered.

The New Brighton resident is now required to appear in court to defend the charge at a hearing scheduled for August 11.

Police charged the musician with common assault after an incident involving an unknown male on Wednesday, November 9 last year.

The alleged assault happened early in the morning at about 7.30am.

The matter will return to Byron Bay Local Court on August 11.