Xavier Rudd fronts court over assault charge

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court this morning to face a court hearing over an assault charge.

The 38-year-old was charged with one count of common assault over an incident which allegedly occurred on the morning of November 9 last year in New Brighton.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier court appearance.

The New Brighton resident was accompanied by supporters as he walked in to the courthouse about 9am.

Rudd was wearing black pants, black jacket, and black sneakers.

More information to come.