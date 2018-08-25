WWE star: Quit ‘staring at my boobs’

WWE star Paige has blasted airport staff for "staring at my boobs" during a security check.

The 26-year-old British wrestling star took to Twitter to air her "disturbance" after the "creepy" incident, The Sun reports

She accused the transportation security administration of paying her the unwanted attention before she flew to California, and she said they were too busy checking out her chest rather than her security documents.

Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, said: "To the men in TSA. Just check the pic and let us through.

"Don't spend most the time talking about my zodiac sign, staring at my boobs and winking at me a disturbing amount. It's not flattering. It's creepy."

Paige has endured a rollercoaster year since her return to the WWE at the end of 2017. Following a lengthy lay-off through injury, the fan-favourite made a triumphant comeback as leader of the faction Absolution.

But she was to suffer devastating blow during a match against Sasha Banks at a house show as she re-injured her surgically repaired neck.

The grappler was forced to announce her retirement from in-ring competition the night after WrestleMania in April but was installed as the general manager of SmackDown Live later that week.

The hugely-popular Paige admitted in December that she had gone bald and considered suicide after a leaked sex tape and a wrestling drugs ban made her life almost unbearable.

She revealed her struggles with stress-induced anorexia and alopecia after, in her own words, hitting rock bottom.

Paige told the Lilian Garcia podcast: "That scared me, just people invading my privacy, to the point where sometimes I don't want to go out. People are just looking at me bad.

"I was out yesterday with my friend. We were just sitting there having a Bloody Mary. This guy comes up to my friend and says, 'That's the porn star'.

"I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide. I was on the floor, I was so low. I got so skinny I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England. They told me at the time it was like stress-induced anorexia. I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping, I lost all my hair.

"I have clippings right now but I literally have no hair because my hair fell out, because I was so stressed. It just broke my heart. I was like, 'Why would someone want to do that to someone?'

"I cried in the toilet. I find it really hard to be close to anybody. And that's the reason why. When they came out I barricaded myself in the house for a couple of months."

Fellow WWE star Xavier Woods also featured in the X-rated video alongside Brad Maddox and Paige has sympathy for the New Day star.

The two-time women's champion said: "It broke my heart, I cannot trust a lot of people, how can you want to abuse someone's trust like that, what does it give you?

"Stay away from recording things, I have never done anything like that since. I definitely would say do not record things.

"You do not have to record things to make people happy, I was trying to make someone happy. I was definitely degrading myself.

"Woods is a really nice guy, he is my friend, a great guy, so I also feel bad for him.

"I degraded myself as a woman and I would never want anyone to do what I did."

Luckily, despite her retirement from in-ring competition, Paige appears to be loving life again and regularly shares footage of her adventures on Instagram.

And as well as her new role as GM of SmackDown Live, she is also starring in the latest TV series of Total Bellas along wit twins Nikki and Brie plus Natalya and Nia Jax.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission