WWE legend’s daughter an athletic freak

Brock Lesnar’s daughter has the internet talking with her spooky likeness to her father — but it’s her athletic results that have stunned fans.

WWE legend Brock Lesnar's daughter is following in her father's championship-winning footsteps.

The legendary wrestler ruled fiercely in both the ring and UFC Octagon and enjoyed reigns as both a WWE and UFC title holder.

Now his 18-year-old girl Mya has become a champ in her own right in shot put, The Sun reports.

The teen has just been named as the Minnesota state shot putter champion - which makes her the sixth best in the whole of America.

Mya studies at Arizona State University and she also participates in track and field.

While her raw athleticism has wowed fans across the world - it's her likeness to her famous father that has most struck the internet.

From Mya's chiselled jaw line and instantly recognisable facial features, it is clear in an instant that Mya is in almost every way her father's daughter.

Lesnar, 43, was also a teenage athletic freak.

While in college he was an NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champion.

He caught the eye of the WWE and almost overnight became one of its biggest stars, affectionately known as "The Beast Incarnate".

Mya Lesnar is an athletic marvel.

Lesnar married former WWE Diva Rene Greek, better known as Sable, in 2006.

The couple live in Maryfield, Saskatchewanand have two sons together, Turk and Duke.

Lesnar also has two children with his former fiane, Nicole McClai, Mya and her twin brother Luke.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!



Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6 — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019



And it is not only Mya who has inherited a love of sport from her father.

Luke plays ice hockey along with his two step-brothers.

Lesnar also has a step-daughter from Sable's marriage to her first husband.

The icon last appeared on television back at WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre.

He is currently a free agent after his contract with Vince McMahon expired, although he is expected to return to WWE once fans get the go-ahead to return to arenas.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission

Originally published as WWE legend's daughter an athletic freak