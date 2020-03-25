‘WTF’: Warnie takes aim at ScoMo

Australia's sporting stars have ripped into Australian Prime Minister Scott Minister after his confusing press conference on Tuesday evening.

After all pubs, bars and movie theatres shut down on Monday, Mr Morrison implemented tighter restrictions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons and tattoo parlours are among the latest businesses that will be forced to shut their doors.

Weddings and funerals will be restricted to five and 10 people respectively. However, Mr Morrison asserted maintained "it is safe to send your children to school".

"It's going to be a tough year in 2020 and one of the things I don't want to have yielded up is a year of a child's education, which is so important. We need to work so hard together to try and ensure that those kids get that education and that is not lost to this virus," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaking to reporters on Tuesday

Cricket legend Shane Warne quickly took to Twitter to call out the conflicting nature of the PM's press conference.

"Listening to the PM like everyone here in Australia and what I understood was, 'It's essential, unless it's not. Then it's essentially not essential. I can't be clearer'. Plus people can buy a new shirt at a shopping centre? WTF? PM just had a shocker. Surely should be in lockdown now," Warne tweeted.

"I know it's impossible to please everyone as PM at the moment, but surely clear rules and lockdown for Australia as of NOW is the only decision - end of. Let's learn from the mistakes other countries have made. Health has to be the most important thing for everyone!"

Multiple other Australian sporting personalities, like ex-AFL star Brendan Fevola and limited overs cricket captain Aaron Finch, were seemingly unimpressed with Morrison's announcement.

Former AFL player turned radio personality Ryan Fitzgerald also chipped in.

Send your kids to school but if someone dies you can only have 10 people attend a funeral no more. That makes sense bloke needs to stop. 🤦‍♂️ — Brendan Fevola (@BrendanFevola25) March 24, 2020

I’ve got my hairdressers funeral at an amusement park tomorrow. Is it essential that i go after i drop the kids off at school? — Ryan Fitzgerald (@FitzySA) March 24, 2020

Morrison's pronunciation of "barre" also left many people scratching their heads. "Barre" immediately started trending on Twitter minutes after the press-conference concluded. However, some admitted they had never heard of the fitness activity before.

Regardless, Melbourne Football Club captain Max Gawn seems interested - he's probably itching to discover a new hobby after the AFL was suspended on Sunday.

I’m taking up barre — Max Gawn (@gawndog37) March 24, 2020

I’m more bloody confused now that I was before the PM’s press conference!! 🤯 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 24, 2020

Easy rundown:

Stop being a banana and stay home for a few weeks. Don't be the “she’ll be right” donkey. #2cents — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 24, 2020