Writing your journey home

CAMINO: Stephanie Dale with her son Ben during their pilgrimage across Italy and through the Balkans.

BYRON Bay author Stephanie Dale will lead a walking and writing trek along the final stages of the Spanish Camino next year.

The author, journalist and travel will writer will lead the UTrack's 11-day Walk & Write the Camino track covering the final 110 kilometres of the famous pilgrim route in northern Spain.

Ms Dale said the Spanish Camino was one of the world's greatest walking experiences, offering the perfect setting to walk, write and reflect.

"Walk & Write the Camino will include a series of writing workshops in beautiful villages, forests, farms and cities, giving participants the support, guidance and encouragement they need to write their story, in their own way,” Stephanie said.

"Along the way, we will stop rest and write with group members able to walk together or take their own time, it really will be up to the individual.

"Walking and writing together are a brilliant solution for navigating life's challenges, establishing clear pathways forward and bringing forth the story you long to write.

"The Camino is the perfect environment to walk on your own terms, stop when you feel like it, to sit quietly, find your creative rhythm and discover new ways to incorporate writing into your everyday life.

"You will literally write your journey home.”

Walk & Write on the Camino Sarria - Santiago de Compostela with Stephanie Dale departs in April 2018 and participants will walk between 10-18km each day staying in handpicked hotels and guesthouses.

By completing the final 110km to Santiago de Compostela participants will be eligible to receive the "Compostela”, the official Camino certificate of completion.

Ms Dale is an award-winning author and journalist with a passion for pilgrimage, who has found true purpose in sharing her writing skills with others.

In 2014, she founded The Write Road, a creative well-being initiative that makes writing and communications training and support available to isolated Australians.

Ms Dale has walked The Camino from St Jean Pied du Port to Santiago de Compostela and, in 2007, joined her son on the middle leg of his pilgrimage from Canterbury to Jerusalem travelling 7000km across 16 countries in nine months.

She walked with him for 1500km across Italy and through the Balkans, before the snow-bound, thunder-struck mountains of Macedonia put an end to her overland journey.

Stephanie is the author of several books, including the widely-acclaimed travel memoir, My Pilgrim's Heart.