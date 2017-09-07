Writing a winning grant

TAKE THEM FOR GRANTED: Grant writing ninjas Jim Beatson and Cherie Bromley.

BYRON Community Centre Volunteer Hub is holding Grant Writing Workshops led by Jim Beatson and Cherie Bromley.

There are three stand- alone workshops with a limit of 15 places for each one.

The two and a half hour session costs $60, but you receive a $30 refund after you complete your first grant application and a second $30 refund with your second application.

Workshop times are 10am-1pm or 5.30-8pm on Tuesday, September 19 or 1-4pm on Wednesday, September 20 at Byron Community Centre.

For information and registration, phone 66856807 or email volunteers@ byroncentre.com.au.