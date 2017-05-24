Writers Festival early birds

EARLY birds will get the juiciest bookworms at this years Byron Writers Festival with local literati offered a sneak peek of this years guests on Tuesday night at Future Dreamers in Byron Bay.

On top of early bird ticket sales opening organisers announced that Australian novelists Kate Grenville and Hannah Kent; crime writer Michael Robotham; journalists Tony Jones, David Marr and Kate Cole-Adams; satirist John Safran; Sudanese refugee and lawyer Deng Thiak Adut and co-author of Deng's biography, journalist Ben Mckelvey; musician and fiction writer Holly Throsby and beloved children's authors Sally Rippin and Morris Gleitzman.

"There was a lot of excitement in the room and anticipation for this year's festival," said Festival Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen.

"We're looking forward to announcing the full line-up on June 14. The Festival is going from strength to strength."

International guests will include award-winning science writer Dava Sobel whose recent book The Glass Universe uncovers the hidden history of female astronomers; American biology professor and Pulitzer Prize finalist David George Haskell who puts a stethoscope to nature's most magnificent networkers and listens to The Song of Trees; acclaimed UK writer and foreign affairs reporter Christina Lamb whose book Nujeen tells one girl's incredible journey from war-torn Syria in a wheelchair; and celebrated visual artist Venkat Shyam from India.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale now until sold out with the full program to be announced on 14 June. Byron Writers Festival is on from August 4-6. Tickets at byronwritersfestival.com