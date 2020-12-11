Wrecked coastline to be battered even more by weather event

Serious erosion is continuing to cause concerns on Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. Some of the beach access points remain closed as of Friday, September 18.

AUTHORITIES are considering their plans of action for the Byron coast as the region heads into a weekend of forecast severe weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast catchments.

A severe weather warning is in place for parts of the Northern Rivers and a strong wind warning applies to the Byron coast for Saturday.

The weather event comes alongside king tides.

The forecast could mean trouble for Byron Bay’s already battered coastline.

Among the current warnings is a minor flood warning for the Brunswick and Marshalls Creek catchments.

Large swells and high tides are expected this weekend and early into next week which could have an impact on the already eroded beaches at Main Beach and Clarkes Beach.

Byron Shire Council’s ICOLL team has sought and been given permission to scrape the berm at the Belongil Creek mouth this afternoon, to support a natural opening.

“With relatively calm conditions this afternoon, the team have decided to scrape the berm while it is accessible for the excavator,” The council’s director of infrastructure services Phil Holloway said.

“While we hope a natural opening occurs, supported by the heavy rainfall overnight, a second scrape may be required tomorrow.”

The council believes Tallow Creek will breach naturally as a result of this weather event.

People are being asked to stay away from the beaches and where necessary the council will be closing beach access paths.

“These warnings and the closure of public areas are done with safety in mind so we ask that people heed them when deciding whether to swim, surf or go onto the beach,” Mr Holloway said.

The new Byron Shire Emergency Dashboard, has direct links to emergency agencies; visit emergency.byron.nsw.gov.au.

For help during floods and storms people should call the SES on 132 500.

Steve Edmonds is the CEO of Reflections Holiday Parks, which manages an area at Clarkes Beach.

Previous erosion has impacted upon the area of the Reflections site there.

“Reflections is aware of the expected weather event at Clarkes Beach,” Mr Edmonds said.

“We have consulted with our team of consultants, including coastal engineers who have been working on the ongoing erosion issues in the area.

“The advice we have received is that light weight and/or short term controls are very unlikely to provide any substantial protection from the anticipated wave action this weekend.

“Based on this advice, Reflections will continue to monitor the situation and importantly ensure guest safety is maintained.

“The larger sandbags that are already in place are providing a measure of protection against the erosion.”