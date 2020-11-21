‘WOW’: Councillor’s surprise at green light for development

Byron Shire Council will consider an application for a multi-dwelling development at 8 Kumbellin Glen in Ocean Shores.

Byron Shire Council will consider an application for a multi-dwelling development at 8 Kumbellin Glen in Ocean Shores.

BYRON Shire Councillors have voted to reduce a proposed multi-dwelling development in Ocean Shores from seven to five homes.

A development application seeking approval for seven three-storey homes at 8 Kumbellin Glen was lodged with the council in March.

Two residents opposed the DA in public access, citing concerns about the density of the proposal, potential traffic issues, at the council’s planning meeting on Thursday.

Gulcin Cribb said residents “feel very strongly against” the proposal.

She said the developer had shown “disregard and lack of respect for the community and the council’s planning process”.

The council’s staff had recommended the DA be approved, but under amended plans including just six dwellings.

Councillor Alan Hunter took this further and put forward a motion approving the development, under the condition it is reduced to five homes “on the basis it is an overdevelopment of the site and that area”.

Cr Hunter said under the submitted plans, each home – although they would be three storeys – would be only about 150 square metres, “barely enough for a family”.

“It’s quite restrictive in who this development’s for … when I think the surrounding neighbourhood is about families,” Cr Hunter said.

“It’s not that I want to reduce the supply of units.

“I know the demand (is) rampant.

“The importance of that and the impacts on our shire are profound and probably won’t be realised for some time, in the way in which our community’s changing.

“I don’t think by squeezing supply out we’re going to help the situation but I don’t think we can throw the baby out with the bathwater.

“We’ve got to maintain our environment and amenity as best we can.”

No one spoke against Cr Hunter’s motion and it passed, with all but Cr Paul Spooner voting in support of it.

Deputy Mayor Michael Lyon was absent from the meeting.

In response to the vote, Cr Hunter, who is often at odds with at least some of his fellow councillors, simply said: “wow”.

Mayor Simon Richardson responded: “put your ‘wow’ in lower case”.