Wounding charging part of ‘avalanche trouble’, court hears

Evidence has now been filed in the case against a Northern NSW man charged with a serious violence offence.

Ron Asaf Kohen, 47, of Mullumbimby, is charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over an alleged September 25, 2020 incident.

Mr Kohen told Byron Bay Local Court in December he would plead not guilty to this allegation.

He told the court at that time he doesn’t know the alleged victim and said there was no wrongdoing on his part, yet he had faced “an avalanche of trouble”.

When the case returned to court on Monday, Mr Kohen told the court he would also defend an unrelated application for an apprehended violence order being brought against him.

He was served a brief of evidence relating to the wounding charge in the courtroom.

Mr Kohen was self-represented but told the court he had a lawyer to represent him in the case.

Magistrate Karen Stafford explained to the accused his case would need to be moved to Tweed Heads Local Court for it to proceed, because of the serious nature of the allegation.

Mr Kohen is due to face that court on April 16.

Police will allege he founded Robert Holbrook with intent to cause grievous harm on the morning of September 25 last year.

His bail conditions require him to report to police three times a week and prohibit him from having contact with the alleged victim or from consuming drugs other than those prescribed by a doctor.