Would dredging the Ballina bar prevent more tragedies?

The tragic death of a renowned sailor after his boat capsized on the Ballina bar has reignited discussions about dredging.

Ballina man Peter Warner died after his new boat, the Evergreen, flipped while trying to cross the notorious Richmond River bar on the morning of April 13.

Mr Warner, 90, was a highly experienced sailor who taken line honours in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race a number of times, and made headlines in 1966 when he rescued six Tongan boys from a deserted island.

Peter Warner, winner of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, died in a boating incident on the Richmond River.

His daughter, Janet Warner, described him as a “great seafarer” and said conditions at the time of the accident were “favourable”.

Initial investigations revealed the boat was struck by a wave, flipping it and throwing Mr Warner and a 17-year-old passenger into the murky water.

Police guard Peter Warner's boat at the Lance Ferris Wharf in Ballina.

The teenager desperately tried to save Mr Warner.

He called for help on the marine radio before swimming to shore at Lighthouse Beach.

Despite the incredible efforts of the teen, people on the beach and emergency services, Mr Warner died at the scene.

Emergency services at North Wall, Ballina, after a fatal accident on the Richmond River bar.

The loss of one of Ballina’s best sailors has sparked discussions in the community about whether the bar should be dredged to make it safer for vessels.

The bar has not been dredged since the mid-1970s.

Plans for a one-off dredge were abandoned by the State Government in December 2017.

Since then, there has been “absolutely no mention” of dredging, according to Ballina Fishermen’s Co-op general manager, Phil Hilliard.

“If you look at the bar now, you can see we are still struggling with the flood event,” he said.

“We need to clean up the river.

“Some of the boats have been able to get out, but they have to be very careful of what’s in the water.”

Phil Hilliard from the Ballina Fishermen's Co-operative.

Mr Hilliard said while he supported the idea of dredging the bar, it may not have prevented Mr Warner’s death, and may not prevent future accidents.

Instead, he called for money to be spent on marine infrastructure in Ballina.

“Today your business has to be very efficient to stay here,” he said.

“They (boaties) get up in the morning, they steam down to the bar, only to have to turn around and go back. That’s a day wasted and you haven’t made any money.”

A trawler just off the Richmond River bar at Ballina. Photo contributed Meg Luckie, Marine Rescue Ballina.

Mr Hilliard said the co-op had five trawlers and 16 trap/line boats operating.

There has been a massive decline over the years ‒ there used to be 12 trawlers and more than 40 trap/line boats.

“I don’t think dredging is the only thing that needs to be done to bring fishing back,” he said.

“But by dredging, you’ll give the perception that it’s safer. People will try. At the moment, it’s too dangerous.

“We need more moorings, we need better facilities on the ground, we need fuel outlets.”

File photo of emergency services at North Wall at East Ballina after a boat capsized.

Port of Ballina Taskforce member, sailor and engineer James Foster echoed this sentiment.

He said Mr Warner’s death was tragic, but dredging was not the answer.

“It has really highlighted the dangers of crossing bars,” he said.

“I don’t know whether dredging would have prevented this tragedy … the bar has been keeping itself open and reasonably clear.

“When we have periods of high rainfall, a lot of water goes out through the head, which makes it more difficult and more dangerous.

“The waves stand up. There’s debris.

“A fishing boat might only be in the danger zone for a 30 seconds, but a sailboat has to navigate it for five minutes.

The Ballina bar has been described as a dangerous bar with some calling for it to be dredged.

“I’m a big believer in education.

“The bar is what it is.

“We need to look at the tides, look at the weather … if it’s not safe then we have to wait it out.”

But Ballina lacks the facilities for sailors to actually “wait it out”.

Mr Foster said the town desperately needed more infrastructure.

“The river is beautiful,” he said.

“If we had the facilities, we could make it a destination, create jobs and a vibrant boating community.”