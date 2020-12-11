‘Worst of worst’: Bruce Morcombe shocked by pedo’s release

The father of murdered schoolboy Daniel Morcombe said he was stunned by the decision to release notorious pedophile Douglas Jackway.

Jackway, 44, has spent 25 years behind bars and will be released from jail on a supervision order.

"Certainly I'm shocked that a person with his record would be considered a suitable person to be released," Bruce Morcombe said.

"I've read his police file. I'm very familiar with his work, both what he has been charged with and also allegations of other offending that never made it to court.

"He is definitely the worst of the worst," Mr Morcombe said.

Bruce Morcombe was shocked by the decision to release Jackway. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

"He is not a groomer of young people - he's not a pedophile that grooms kids - he is one of the most violent pedophiles in Australia. He is a very violent person and truly was capable of anything. I hope he has rehabilitated today.

"We all hold our breath and hope no further carnage happens.

"I know he has been on an indefinite sentence and well credentialed people - I may not necessarily agree with them - do look into the likelihood of reoffending (but) there is always an element of risk regarding his assessment."

Brett Peter Cowan was eventually convicted for the murder of Daniel, after abducting the 13-year-old in 2003 as he waited for a bus on the Sunshine Coast. But at one point Jackway was the prime suspect.

Mr Morcombe said that when Jackway was released from jail in 2003, just days before Daniel's abduction, he was committing offences just hours later.

"He didn't learn his lesson, he was back being a menace within hours," Mr Morcombe said.

"Many years have passed and we just hope he fades into the distance.

"You can provide answers to psychologists that you know are going to get a tick of approval but they are not necessarily your first thought process.

"I don't have any particular say in the process other than I'm shocked and I hope authorities have it right and Jackway is rehabilitated."

Mr Morcombe said there should be a national register of sex offenders.

"The Daniel Morcombe Foundation, and Denise and I personally, have pushed for a publicly accessible sex offender's website on a national scale for many years," he said.

"I think it's not to make somebody released from jail punished twice, it's just so that the public are aware of who is living in their community."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Worst of worst': Bruce Morcombe shocked by pedo's release