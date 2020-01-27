Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GOTCHA: Police have charged a man following a botched burglary of a Gatton business. Picture: Meg Bolton
GOTCHA: Police have charged a man following a botched burglary of a Gatton business. Picture: Meg Bolton
Crime

WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU are creeping around doing something you shouldn't be doing, the number one rule is to not get caught.

Many a mystery has been solved by matching finger prints and analysing even the grainiest CCTV footage - but with one particular whodunit police in Gatton got a lucky break.

On January 5, about 2.30am, a 53-year-old Fernvale man allegedly forced open the door to a tyre shop in Gatton.

The offender entered the shop's office and stole a sum of money - an amount Gatton Police Station officer-in-charge senior sergeant Rowland Browne said "would not change your life".

The offender's actions were recorded on CCTV, which showed a man moving through the office, searching it.

If the CCTV footage wasn't enough to help link the man to the deed, the offender left behind something he would have a hard time explaining his way out of.

"He left behind ID - a medical script," Sen-sgt Browne said.

"It wasn't Sherlock Holmes who solved this - it would have been easier if he had just gone to the police station and turned himself in but we can't have everything."

Police caught up with the man within a couple of days and served him a notice to attend court.

He will be appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on February 3.

crimes fernvale gatton police police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        premium_icon 'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        News A SURVIVAL Day event has been held on one of the North Coast’s most popular beaches in an effort to “educate and raise awareness”.

        Plastic-free coffee cups an Australian first

        premium_icon Plastic-free coffee cups an Australian first

        Business “At least we can recycle the cup properly afterwards.”

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business BYRON Shire resident awarded PhD for research about ‘good blokes’.

        REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        premium_icon REVEALED: Who took out Byron’s Australia Day honours

        News “We really do appreciate what our locals ... do for each other.”