World’s ’sexiest’ country revealed

THE people of Ukraine have been named as the sexiest in the world, according to a new survey.

Men and women hailing from the Eastern European nation were found to be the most attractive, followed by Danish and Filipino in third.

In a survey put to over a million people, Big 7 travel asked people to name which country had the "sexiest nationality", The New Zealand Herald reported.

The company acknowledged this was a highly subjective question, however that won't be of any consolation to those nationalities coming bottom of the league.

On the bottom branches of the ugly tree, according to the survey, are Belgians, Croatians and the Irish as the least sexy populations.

The company cited boxer Manny Pacquiao and Bruno Mars for the world's fascination with Filipinos.

However, it was Ukraine, the birthplace of Mila Kunis, which claimed the most attractive population for 2019.

"Ukrainians have a striking appearance and have easily topped our poll for 2019," said the survey.

Just when you thought ranking nationalities in order of attractiveness was "old fashioned" - bordering on ethnic fetishism - the Big 7 Travel company has taken a survey of its 1.5 million social media followers for a 21st century approach to the Ethnography of sexiness.

The survey was conducted by the same agency which last month revealed Kiwis to have the most desirable accent in the world.

Aussies fared very well on the list, landing in a very attractive fifth place, and why wouldn't we? We also came fifth on the attractive accents poll, so that seems to be our lucky number.

But our Kiwi cousins were found to be middle of the table at number 23.

"Kiwis might have scooped the world's sexiest accent, it seems people would prefer to hear them, not see them," said Big 7. Ouch.

Bad news for the New Zealanders.

As for the countries that didn't fare as well, the company did say that the term was highly subjective.

"Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term 'sexy', so interpretation of the word was up to them."

Croats also came bottom of the recent "sexiest accent" survey.

As for the Irish and Croatians who felt slighted by their survey score, the travel company apologised saying at least "they do have beautiful scenery".

Top 50 sexiest nationalities (according to The Big 7 Travel)

1. Ukrainian

2. Danish

3. Filipino

4. Brazilian

5. Australian

6. South African

7. Italian

8. Armenian

9. English

10. Canadian

11. Costa Rican

12. French

13. Dutch

14. Kenya

15. Barbadian

16. Spanish

17. Bulgarian

18. Czech

19. Japanese

20. Hungarian

21. Finnish

22. Colombian

23. New Zealand

24. Mexican

25. Malaysian

26. Iranian

27. Polish

28. Indian

29. Nigerian

30. Israeli

31. Chinese

32. Lithuanian

33. Russian

34. Argentinian

35. Moroccan

36. Thai

37. Egyptian

38. Scottish

39. Swedish

40. Tunisian

41. Welsh

42. Pakistani

43. Lebanese

44. German

45. American

46. Norwegian

47. Slovenian

48. Belgian

49. Croatian

50. Irish

